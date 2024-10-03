Landstar (OTCMKTS:LDSR) Hits New 12-Month High – Still a Buy?

Landstar Inc (OTCMKTS:LDSR – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $1.02 and last traded at $1.02, with a volume of 52 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $1.02.

Landstar Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.05.

Landstar Company Profile

LandStar, Inc a technology company, develops and acquires various cyber-security products and services. Its products and services are central to cyber data security, GDPR, compliance, and governance capabilities. LandStar, Inc was founded in 1990 and is based in Raleigh, North Carolina.

