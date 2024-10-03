Suruga Bank (OTCMKTS:SUGBY) Reaches New 1-Year High – Here’s What Happened

Suruga Bank Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SUGBY – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $72.20 and last traded at $72.20, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $72.20.

Suruga Bank Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $71.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.11. The company has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.78 and a beta of -0.07.

Suruga Bank (OTCMKTS:SUGBY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter. Suruga Bank had a return on equity of 6.24% and a net margin of 20.05%. The firm had revenue of $123.20 million for the quarter.

Suruga Bank Company Profile

Suruga Bank Ltd. provides various banking and financial products and services to individuals and corporate customers in Japan. The company offers deposit products, such as time, ordinary, savings, foreign currency, and other deposits, as well as current and general accounts; card, housing, second house, startup, and business up term loans, as well as loans by purpose; credit and debit cards; overdrafts; and other financing products.

