ATCO (TSE:ACO.Y) Reaches New 1-Year High – Here’s Why

ATCO Ltd. (TSE:ACO.Y – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$46.80 and last traded at C$46.80, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$46.80.

ATCO Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average of C$45.57 and a 200-day moving average of C$42.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 131.63. The stock has a market cap of C$581.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.68 and a beta of 0.73.

About ATCO

ATCO Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of energy, logistics and transportation, water, food and agriculture, real estate, and shelter services in Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company engages in the electricity and natural gas transmission and distribution, and international electricity operations; energy storage, electricity generation, industrial water solutions, and clean fuels; and electricity and natural gas retail sales, and whole-home solutions.

Featured Stories

