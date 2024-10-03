Tesco (OTCMKTS:TSCDD) Sets New 52-Week High – Time to Buy?

Tesco PLC (OTCMKTS:TSCDD – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $14.51 and last traded at $14.41, with a volume of 31738 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.51.
The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.42.
Tesco PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a grocery retailer. The company operates through convenience and hypermarket store formats, as well as engages in the wholesale business. It also provides retail banking and insurance services. The company operates in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, the Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland, Slovakia, Malaysia, and Thailand.
