Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:VIAAY) Reaches New 12-Month Low – Time to Sell?

Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:VIAAY – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $11.92 and last traded at $11.92, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.92.

Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft Price Performance

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.25. The stock has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.23 and a beta of -0.50.

Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:VIAAY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The transportation company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $299.34 million for the quarter. Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft had a net margin of 19.37% and a return on equity of 12.30%.

About Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft

Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction and operation of civil airports and related facilities in Austria. The company operates through five segments: Airport, Handling & Security Services, Retail & Properties, Malta, and Other. It manages the Vienna airport.

