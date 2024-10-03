Britvic (OTCMKTS:BTVCY) Hits New 12-Month High – Still a Buy?

Britvic plc (OTCMKTS:BTVCY – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $34.00 and last traded at $34.00, with a volume of 51 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.00.

Britvic Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Britvic Company Profile

Britvic plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells soft drinks in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, France, Brazil, and internationally. It provides fruit juices, syrups, squash, mineral water, sodas, mixers, and energy and flavored drinks. The company supplies water-coolers and bottled water; offers pension funding and financing services; and designs, installs, as well as engages in maintenance of integrated tap related solutions.

