Aisin (OTCMKTS:ASEKY) Reaches New 52-Week Low – What’s Next?

Aisin Co. (OTCMKTS:ASEKY – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $11.31 and last traded at $11.31, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.31.

Aisin Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 0.68.

Aisin (OTCMKTS:ASEKY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Aisin had a return on equity of 2.85% and a net margin of 1.30%. The company had revenue of $7.60 billion for the quarter. Analysts expect that Aisin Co. will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Aisin Company Profile

Aisin Corporation manufactures and sells automotive parts, and energy and lifestyle related products. It provides powertrain products comprising 1 motor hybrid transmission and eaxle products; chassis and vehicle safety systems, such as automated parking systems and electronically controlled brake systems; power sliding door systems and sunroof products; connected and sharing solutions; and repair and maintenance products.

