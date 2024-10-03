SSP Group (OTCMKTS:SSPPF) Reaches New 1-Year High – Time to Buy?

SSP Group plc (OTCMKTS:SSPPF – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $2.14 and last traded at $2.14, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.14.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Citigroup upgraded SSP Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday.
Read Our Latest Report on SSP Group
SSP Group Stock Performance
About SSP Group
SSP Group plc operates food and beverage outlets in North America, Europe, the United Kingdom, Ireland, the Asia Pacific, Eastern Europe, the Middle East, and internationally. The company operates outlets at airports, railway stations, motorway service areas, hospitals, and shopping centers. It also operates sandwich shops, cafes, bars, and restaurants.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than SSP Group
- What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?
- When Is the Best Time to Invest in Mutual Funds?
- Insider Selling Explained: Can it Inform Your Investing Choices?
- Is NVIDIA Stock in a Correction or Consolidation?
- Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing
- 3 Oversold Stocks with Big RSI Rebound Potential
Receive News & Ratings for SSP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SSP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.