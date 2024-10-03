SSP Group (OTCMKTS:SSPPF) Reaches New 1-Year High – Time to Buy?

SSP Group plc (OTCMKTS:SSPPF – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $2.14 and last traded at $2.14, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.14.

Separately, Citigroup upgraded SSP Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.32 and its 200-day moving average is $2.42.

SSP Group plc operates food and beverage outlets in North America, Europe, the United Kingdom, Ireland, the Asia Pacific, Eastern Europe, the Middle East, and internationally. The company operates outlets at airports, railway stations, motorway service areas, hospitals, and shopping centers. It also operates sandwich shops, cafes, bars, and restaurants.

