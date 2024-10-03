Lisk Price Reaches $0.77 on Exchanges (LSK)

Lisk (LSK) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on October 3rd. Lisk has a total market cap of $123.96 million and $3.60 million worth of Lisk was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Lisk has traded down 18.6% against the dollar. One Lisk coin can currently be bought for $0.77 or 0.00001266 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Lisk alerts:

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000259 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000768 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001052 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000589 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000581 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001074 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000620 BTC.

Lisk Coin Profile

Lisk (LSK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 24th, 2016. Lisk’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 161,203,916 coins. The official website for Lisk is lisk.com. The Reddit community for Lisk is https://reddit.com/r/lisk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Lisk is lisk.com/blog. Lisk’s official Twitter account is @liskhq and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Lisk Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Lisk is a cryptocurrency and decentralized application platform that operates on a highly efficient Delegated-Proof-of-Stake consensus model secured by 101 elected delegates. The platform allows for the deployment, distribution, and monetization of decentralized apps and custom blockchains. The inflation rate is 5 LISK per block and will decrease by 1 every year until it reaches 1 LISK per block. Lisk has partnered with Microsoft to integrate into its Azure Blockchain as a Service, allowing developers to develop and deploy Lisk blockchain applications using Microsoft’s cloud computing platform.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lisk directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lisk should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lisk using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Lisk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lisk and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.