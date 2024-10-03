Zcash Price Down 15.5% Over Last Week (ZEC)

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 3rd. Over the last week, Zcash has traded 15.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Zcash coin can now be purchased for $25.61 or 0.00042171 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Zcash has a total market capitalization of $418.15 million and $58.74 million worth of Zcash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.09 or 0.00036373 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.32 or 0.00012056 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000279 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000385 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0479 or 0.00000079 BTC.

Zcash Profile

Zcash is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on October 28th, 2016. Zcash’s total supply is 16,328,269 coins. Zcash’s official website is z.cash. The Reddit community for Zcash is https://reddit.com/r/zec and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Zcash’s official Twitter account is @electriccoinco and its Facebook page is accessible here. Zcash’s official message board is forum.z.cash.

Zcash Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ZCash (ZEC) is a digital currency and decentralized open-source cryptocurrency, launched in 2016. It provides users with enhanced privacy and selective transparency of transactions. ZCash is based on the zero-knowledge proof protocol known as zk-SNARKs. This protocol allows the network to maintain a secure ledger of balances without disclosing the parties or amounts involved. Transactions can be audited, verified and tracked without revealing the sender, receiver or transaction amount. ZEC is an inflationary currency, with a maximum supply of 21 million coins. It is accepted by a growing number of merchants, exchanges and other services.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zcash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zcash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zcash using one of the exchanges listed above.

