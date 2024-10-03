Chevron (NYSE:CVX) Shares Up 1.8% – Should You Buy?

Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) shares rose 1.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $149.91 and last traded at $149.87. Approximately 2,158,996 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 7,797,036 shares. The stock had previously closed at $147.27.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CVX shares. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Chevron from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $183.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Chevron from $205.00 to $189.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 16th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $190.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Chevron in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Chevron from $154.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chevron currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $179.00.

Chevron Stock Up 0.2 %

The company has a market capitalization of $278.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.91, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $146.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $154.19.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by ($0.38). The business had revenue of $51.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.68 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 9.31% and a return on equity of 13.70%. Chevron’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.08 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 11.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th were given a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 19th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.31%. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently 59.98%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Berkshire Hathaway Inc raised its holdings in Chevron by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 126,093,326 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $18,808,081,000 after purchasing an additional 15,845,037 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 55.5% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,537,859 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,335,492,000 after buying an additional 3,048,819 shares during the last quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 15,542.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. now owns 1,175,653 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $183,896,000 after buying an additional 1,168,137 shares in the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 1st quarter worth about $156,482,000. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron in the 1st quarter valued at about $123,681,000. 72.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Further Reading

