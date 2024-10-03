Schwab High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCYB) Shares Scheduled to Split on Friday, October 11th

Schwab High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCYB – Free Report)’s stock is scheduled to split on Friday, October 11th. The 2-1 split was announced on Wednesday, September 25th. The newly created shares will be distributed to shareholders after the market closes on Thursday, October 10th.

Schwab High Yield Bond ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of Schwab High Yield Bond ETF stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $53.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 207,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,931. Schwab High Yield Bond ETF has a one year low of $48.50 and a one year high of $53.58. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SCYB. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab High Yield Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $74,000. Americana Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab High Yield Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $1,018,000. Finally, Breakwater Investment Management lifted its position in shares of Schwab High Yield Bond ETF by 8,831.6% during the second quarter. Breakwater Investment Management now owns 1,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,678 shares in the last quarter.

About Schwab High Yield Bond ETF

The Schwab High Yield Bond ETF (SCYB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated high-yield, US corporate bonds, selected and weighted based on market value. SCYB was launched on Jul 11, 2023 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

