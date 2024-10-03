Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) Sets New 52-Week High – Time to Buy?

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $97.75 and last traded at $97.75, with a volume of 490023 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $96.07.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Allison Transmission from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Allison Transmission from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Allison Transmission from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Raymond James initiated coverage on Allison Transmission in a research note on Friday, June 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Allison Transmission in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.57.

Get Allison Transmission alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Allison Transmission

Allison Transmission Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $8.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.96, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 2.78. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.27.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The auto parts company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $816.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $799.44 million. Allison Transmission had a return on equity of 52.18% and a net margin of 21.95%. The company’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.92 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. will post 7.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Allison Transmission Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 19th. Allison Transmission’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.35%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Allison Transmission news, SVP John Coll sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.98, for a total transaction of $181,960.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,129,971.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Allison Transmission

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALSN. Quent Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission by 24.0% during the second quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 889 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY boosted its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission by 2.1% during the second quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 8,911 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $676,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission by 3.9% during the second quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 5,069 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission by 4.1% during the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,072 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission by 0.8% during the second quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 26,798 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,034,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.90% of the company’s stock.

About Allison Transmission

(Get Free Report)

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells fully automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles, and electrified propulsion systems worldwide. It provides commercial-duty on-highway, off-highway and defense fully automatic transmissions, and electric hybrid and fully electric systems.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Allison Transmission Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allison Transmission and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.