Schwab 1000 Index ETF Stock Set to Split on Friday, October 11th (NYSEARCA:SCHK)

Schwab 1000 Index ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHK – Free Report)’s stock is scheduled to split before the market opens on Friday, October 11th. The 2-1 split was announced on Wednesday, September 25th. The newly minted shares will be distributed to shareholders after the market closes on Thursday, October 10th.

Schwab 1000 Index ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

SCHK stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $54.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 104,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 234,523. Schwab 1000 Index ETF has a 52 week low of $39.41 and a 52 week high of $55.30. The stock has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a PE ratio of 26.06 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.84.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Schwab 1000 Index ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Schwab 1000 Index ETF by 22.6% in the second quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 137,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,206,000 after acquiring an additional 25,358 shares during the last quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Schwab 1000 Index ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $5,210,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Schwab 1000 Index ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 67,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,434,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of Schwab 1000 Index ETF by 14.8% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 48,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,551,000 after purchasing an additional 6,301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab 1000 Index ETF during the second quarter worth $2,278,000.

About Schwab 1000 Index ETF

The Schwab 1000 Index ETF (SCHK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Schwab 1000 index, a proprietary market-cap-weighted index that includes 1,000 of the largest US-listed stocks. SCHK was launched on Oct 11, 2017 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

