Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF Stock Set to Split on Friday, October 11th (NYSEARCA:SCHJ)

Shares of Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHJ – Free Report) are set to split on the morning of Friday, October 11th. The 2-1 split was announced on Wednesday, September 25th. The newly created shares will be distributed to shareholders after the closing bell on Thursday, October 10th.

Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHJ traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $49.41. 24,245 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 48,225. Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $46.51 and a twelve month high of $49.73. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.56.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA increased its position in Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 1.7% during the first quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA now owns 12,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the period. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 1.3% during the first quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 17,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $827,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. Essex LLC increased its position in Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. Essex LLC now owns 65,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,160,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 4.7% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 10,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the period. Finally, Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 2.2% during the second quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 25,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,218,000 after buying an additional 551 shares during the period.

About Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF

The Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF (SCHJ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of USD-denominated investment-grade corporate bonds with short-term maturities of 1-5 years. SCHJ was launched on Oct 10, 2019 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

