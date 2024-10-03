Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF Stock Scheduled to Split on Friday, October 11th (NYSEARCA:FNDB)

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDB – Free Report)’s stock is going to split before the market opens on Friday, October 11th. The 3-1 split was announced on Wednesday, September 25th. The newly issued shares will be distributed to shareholders after the market closes on Thursday, October 10th.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

FNDB traded down $0.29 during trading on Thursday, hitting $69.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,310. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF has a twelve month low of $52.39 and a twelve month high of $70.56. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $793.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.65 and a beta of 0.86.

Institutional Trading of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Foster & Motley Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF by 7.5% in the second quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 3,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $310,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF by 5.5% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 23,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,518,000 after purchasing an additional 1,212 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF by 5.0% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 12,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $857,000 after acquiring an additional 611 shares during the last quarter.

About Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF (FNDB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI US index. The fund tracks a US equity index, selected and weighted based on three fundamental factors (sales, cash flow and dividends\u002Fbuybacks). FNDB was launched on Aug 8, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

