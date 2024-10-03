Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) Shares Set to Split on Friday, October 11th

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report)’s stock is going to split before the market opens on Friday, October 11th. The 2-1 split was announced on Wednesday, September 25th. The newly minted shares will be distributed to shareholders after the closing bell on Thursday, October 10th.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of SCHA traded down $0.32 on Thursday, reaching $50.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 600,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,013,787. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $38.05 and a 12-month high of $52.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.51 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.55.

Get Schwab US Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Schwab US Small-Cap ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHA. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 3.3% during the second quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC now owns 6,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 2.3% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 1.9% during the second quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc. now owns 11,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Weaver Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 1.9% during the second quarter. Weaver Capital Management LLC now owns 12,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Embree Financial Group raised its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 0.3% during the first quarter. Embree Financial Group now owns 77,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,840,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter.

About Schwab US Small-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.