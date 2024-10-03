Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) Shares Set to Split on Friday, October 11th

Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) shares are set to split on the morning of Friday, October 11th. The 2-1 split was announced on Wednesday, September 25th. The newly issued shares will be distributed to shareholders after the closing bell on Thursday, October 10th.

NYSEARCA:SCHF traded down $0.39 on Thursday, hitting $40.42. 2,031,978 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,465,247. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $39.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.14. The company has a market cap of $38.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 0.87. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $32.29 and a 52 week high of $41.63.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SCHF. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 20,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $746,000 after purchasing an additional 2,786 shares during the period. Waterloo Capital L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $229,000. Traction Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,519,000. Sollinda Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $584,000. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 38.4% in the 4th quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 3,012,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,345,000 after purchasing an additional 835,214 shares during the period.

Schwab International Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

