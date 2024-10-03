Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Stock Set to Split on Friday, October 11th (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Free Report) shares are set to split on the morning of Friday, October 11th. The 2-1 split was announced on Wednesday, September 25th. The newly minted shares will be issued to shareholders after the market closes on Thursday, October 10th.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Price Performance

SCHO stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Thursday, reaching $48.79. 1,318,138 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,306,866. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $48.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.29. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 52-week low of $47.68 and a 52-week high of $49.07.

Get Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHO. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 28.5% in the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 11,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,000 after buying an additional 2,557 shares during the period. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 83.7% in the fourth quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,000 after buying an additional 5,348 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 87.8% in the fourth quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 87,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,215,000 after buying an additional 40,687 shares during the period. Valley Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $9,621,000. Finally, Waterloo Capital L.P. boosted its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Waterloo Capital L.P. now owns 5,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the period.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Company Profile

The Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury, excluding STRIPS, with remaining maturity of 1-3 years. SCHO was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.