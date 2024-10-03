Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX) Shares Set to Split on Friday, October 11th

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX – Free Report) shares are going to split before the market opens on Friday, October 11th. The 3-1 split was announced on Wednesday, September 25th. The newly issued shares will be distributed to shareholders after the closing bell on Thursday, October 10th.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSEARCA FNDX traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $71.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 377,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 457,680. The company has a market capitalization of $16.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.79 and a beta of 0.84. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF has a 1 year low of $53.32 and a 1 year high of $71.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $69.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.58.

Get Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FNDX. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 127,923,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,620,775,000 after acquiring an additional 2,406,870 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 641.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 672,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,313,000 after acquiring an additional 581,648 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 879.8% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 492,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,501,000 after acquiring an additional 442,176 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,019,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,455,000 after acquiring an additional 204,998 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,152,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,407,000 after acquiring an additional 189,244 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF Company Profile

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (FNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Large Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index based on sales, cash flow and dividends\u002Fbuybacks. FNDX was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.