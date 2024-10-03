Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Stock Set to Split on Friday, October 11th (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) are scheduled to split on Friday, October 11th. The 4-1 split was announced on Wednesday, September 25th. The newly minted shares will be payable to shareholders after the market closes on Thursday, October 10th.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHG traded up $0.08 during trading on Thursday, reaching $102.92. 842,521 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,391,385. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.35. The firm has a market cap of $30.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.82 and a beta of 1.25. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $69.78 and a 1-year high of $105.74.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SCHG. Able Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. SteelPeak Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $211,000. Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $269,000. Global Assets Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $36,620,000. Finally, Traynor Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth $264,000.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

