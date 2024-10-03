Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Stock Scheduled to Split on Friday, October 11th (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Free Report) shares are going to split on Friday, October 11th. The 3-1 split was announced on Wednesday, September 25th. The newly created shares will be payable to shareholders after the market closes on Thursday, October 10th.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:SCHV traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $79.67. The company had a trading volume of 248,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 367,171. The company has a market capitalization of $11.50 billion, a PE ratio of 17.88 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $77.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.63. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $60.99 and a 52 week high of $80.54.

Institutional Trading of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 3,697.9% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 392,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,499,000 after buying an additional 381,954 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 176,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,374,000 after buying an additional 4,114 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 12.2% during the first quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 335,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,513,000 after buying an additional 36,465 shares during the period. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 8.7% during the second quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 29,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,172,000 after buying an additional 2,336 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 4.7% during the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after buying an additional 620 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

