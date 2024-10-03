Schwab US Broad Market ETF Stock to Split on Friday, October 11th (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) are going to split on Friday, October 11th. The 3-1 split was announced on Wednesday, September 25th. The newly created shares will be issued to shareholders after the market closes on Thursday, October 10th.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Stock Performance

Schwab US Broad Market ETF stock traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $65.73. The stock had a trading volume of 809,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 781,276. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a twelve month low of $47.46 and a twelve month high of $66.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.22 billion, a PE ratio of 25.24 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.38.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Apella Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 6.5% in the third quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 6,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Unique Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 7.8% during the third quarter. Unique Wealth LLC now owns 9,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $611,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares in the last quarter. Davis Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 6.2% during the third quarter. Davis Capital Management now owns 227,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,136,000 after purchasing an additional 13,220 shares in the last quarter. Brightwater Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the second quarter worth about $5,508,000. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the second quarter worth about $620,000.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

