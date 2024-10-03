Substratum One Day Trading Volume Hits $0.36 (SUB)

Substratum (SUB) traded down 0% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on October 3rd. One Substratum token can currently be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Substratum has a market cap of $115,062.32 and $0.36 worth of Substratum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Substratum has traded down 33.6% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.33 or 0.00008769 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.41 or 0.00013848 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $60,723.82 or 0.99994839 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000066 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00000968 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.51 or 0.00007420 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00007160 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0253 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0222 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Substratum Profile

SUB is a token. It was first traded on July 25th, 2017. Substratum’s total supply is 472,000,000 tokens. Substratum’s official website is substratum.net. The Reddit community for Substratum is https://reddit.com/r/substratumnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Substratum’s official Twitter account is @substratumnet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Substratum Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, "Substratum (SUB) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. More information can be found at https://substratum.net."

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Substratum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Substratum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Substratum using one of the exchanges listed above.

