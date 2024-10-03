Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF Stock Set to Split on Friday, October 11th (NYSEARCA:FNDA)

Shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA – Free Report) are scheduled to split on Friday, October 11th. The 2-1 split was announced on Wednesday, September 25th. The newly minted shares will be issued to shareholders after the market closes on Thursday, October 10th.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSEARCA:FNDA traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $58.37. 182,131 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 300,138. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $57.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.33. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.85 and a fifty-two week high of $61.00. The firm has a market cap of $8.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.98 and a beta of 1.18.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF in the second quarter worth $26,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF in the second quarter worth $30,000. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF in the first quarter worth $32,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 482.5% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 565 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 179.2% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 603 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF Company Profile

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (FNDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Small Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index of small firms based on adjusted sales, retained operation cash flow, and dividends plus buybacks.

