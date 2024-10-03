Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Scheduled to Split on Friday, October 11th (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Free Report) shares are scheduled to split on Friday, October 11th. The 2-1 split was announced on Wednesday, September 25th. The newly minted shares will be issued to shareholders after the market closes on Thursday, October 10th.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SCHZ traded down $0.21 on Thursday, reaching $47.22. 405,029 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 686,771. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.08. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $43.05 and a 12 month high of $48.30.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SageView Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 47.8% during the 4th quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 164,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,640,000 after acquiring an additional 53,349 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,351,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,627,000 after acquiring an additional 395,113 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 34.3% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,507,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,896,000 after acquiring an additional 640,151 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $384,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1,025.2% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,179 shares during the last quarter.

About Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

The Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund tracks a broad index of U.S. investment grade fixed income securities, including corporate, government, and mortgage-backed securities. SCHZ was launched on Jul 14, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

