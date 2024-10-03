Schwab Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCMB) Shares Scheduled to Split on Friday, October 11th

Schwab Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCMB – Free Report)’s stock is scheduled to split on Friday, October 11th. The 2-1 split was announced on Wednesday, September 25th. The newly minted shares will be distributed to shareholders after the market closes on Thursday, October 10th.

Schwab Municipal Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of Schwab Municipal Bond ETF stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Thursday, reaching $52.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 49,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,759. Schwab Municipal Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $48.56 and a 52-week high of $52.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $52.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.78.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Schwab Municipal Bond ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab Municipal Bond ETF by 160.7% during the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 11,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $613,000 after buying an additional 7,350 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its holdings in Schwab Municipal Bond ETF by 578.0% during the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 186,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,574,000 after buying an additional 158,786 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab Municipal Bond ETF by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,996,000 after buying an additional 6,082 shares during the last quarter. TSA Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in Schwab Municipal Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $355,000. Finally, Pallas Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Schwab Municipal Bond ETF by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 150,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,784,000 after buying an additional 9,414 shares during the last quarter.

About Schwab Municipal Bond ETF

The Schwab Municipal Bond ETF (SCMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated, investment grade tax-exempt debt, issued by US states and territories with varying maturities. SCMB was launched on Oct 12, 2022 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

