Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Shares Scheduled to Split on Friday, October 11th

Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) are scheduled to split before the market opens on Friday, October 11th. The 3-1 split was announced on Wednesday, September 25th. The newly issued shares will be issued to shareholders after the market closes on Thursday, October 10th.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SCHD traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $84.31. The stock had a trading volume of 3,279,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,222,754. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a one year low of $66.67 and a one year high of $85.24. The company has a market cap of $59.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.04 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s 50 day moving average is $82.71 and its 200-day moving average is $79.95.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SCHD. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

