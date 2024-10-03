Siacoin (SC) Trading 12.5% Lower This Week

Siacoin (SC) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on October 3rd. Siacoin has a total market capitalization of $253.36 million and approximately $3.93 million worth of Siacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Siacoin has traded 12.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Siacoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0044 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60,726.95 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000173 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $320.17 or 0.00527223 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.89 or 0.00009692 BTC.
- Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.58 or 0.00104692 BTC.
- Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.45 or 0.00030387 BTC.
- Monero (XMR) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $143.57 or 0.00236421 BTC.
- Arweave (AR) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.01 or 0.00029651 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.27 or 0.00072906 BTC.
- NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.
About Siacoin
Siacoin (CRYPTO:SC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 1st, 2015. Siacoin’s total supply is 57,769,785,000 coins and its circulating supply is 57,740,391,700 coins. The official website for Siacoin is sia.tech. The Reddit community for Siacoin is https://reddit.com/r/siacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Siacoin’s official Twitter account is @sia__foundation and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Siacoin Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Siacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Siacoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Siacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
