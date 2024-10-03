TRON (TRX) Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $11.25 Billion

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on October 3rd. One TRON coin can now be bought for about $0.16 or 0.00000259 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, TRON has traded up 2.2% against the US dollar. TRON has a total market capitalization of $11.25 billion and $417.52 million worth of TRON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Tezos (XTZ) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001052 BTC.
- Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- aelf (ELF) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000589 BTC.
- Terra (LUNA) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000581 BTC.
- GXChain (GXC) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000491 BTC.
- Adshares (ADS) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000331 BTC.
- BitShares (BTS) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000003 BTC.
TRON Profile
TRON (TRX) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 26th, 2017. TRON’s total supply is 86,592,791,499 coins and its circulating supply is 71,659,659,264 coins. The official message board for TRON is medium.com/@tronfoundation. The official website for TRON is trondao.org. The Reddit community for TRON is https://reddit.com/r/tronix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. TRON’s official Twitter account is @trondao and its Facebook page is accessible here.
TRON Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TRON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TRON should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TRON using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for TRON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TRON and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.