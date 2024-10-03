Status Trading Down 14.6% Over Last 7 Days (SNT)

Status (SNT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 3rd. One Status token can now be bought for approximately $0.0217 or 0.00000036 BTC on exchanges. Status has a total market capitalization of $84.69 million and $2.23 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Status has traded 14.6% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.33 or 0.00008769 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.41 or 0.00013848 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $60,723.82 or 0.99994839 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000066 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00000968 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.51 or 0.00007420 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00007160 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0253 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0222 or 0.00000037 BTC.

SNT is a token. Its genesis date was June 19th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,870,175 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,904,307,190 tokens. Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Status is status.im. The Reddit community for Status is https://reddit.com/r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Status (SNT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Status has a current supply of 6,804,870,174.878168 with 3,904,307,190.0157704 in circulation. The last known price of Status is 0.02219971 USD and is down -2.60 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 152 active market(s) with $2,176,026.53 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://status.im/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Status directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Status should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Status using one of the exchanges listed above.

