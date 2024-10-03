XRUN (XRUN) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $13.83 Million

XRUN (XRUN) traded down 6.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on October 3rd. One XRUN token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0439 or 0.00000072 BTC on exchanges. XRUN has a market cap of $13.83 million and approximately $48,720.02 worth of XRUN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, XRUN has traded down 14.9% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About XRUN

XRUN’s launch date was April 5th, 2022. XRUN’s total supply is 2,100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 315,082,000 tokens. The official website for XRUN is www.xrun.run. The Reddit community for XRUN is https://reddit.com/r/xrunworld and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. XRUN’s official Twitter account is @foundationxrun and its Facebook page is accessible here. XRUN’s official message board is medium.com/@xrunfoundation.

According to CryptoCompare, “A blockchain advertising platform with AR(Augmented Reality) and GPS technologyCollection and mission performance of XRUN crypto-currencyIncreased reliability and immersion in advertising of introducing Blockchain and using ARHigh reward system through crypto-currency, increased advertising efficiency

[Telegram](https://t.me/xrunmetaverseNFT)”

