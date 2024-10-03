Stratis Tops One Day Volume of $51,326.21 (STRAX)

Stratis (STRAX) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on October 3rd. Over the last week, Stratis has traded 13.7% lower against the dollar. Stratis has a market cap of $21.46 million and approximately $51,326.21 worth of Stratis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Stratis coin can currently be bought for $0.0460 or 0.00000076 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,349.25 or 0.03868543 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000568 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24.59 or 0.00040486 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.64 or 0.00007644 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.56 or 0.00010797 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.02 or 0.00013213 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0788 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0516 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.38 or 0.00007208 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002257 BTC.

Stratis Coin Profile

STRAX is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 9th, 2016. Stratis’ total supply is 130,635,514 coins. Stratis’ official website is stratisplatform.com. The Reddit community for Stratis is https://reddit.com/r/stratisplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Stratis’ official Twitter account is @stratisplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. Stratis’ official message board is www.stratisplatform.com/news.

Buying and Selling Stratis

According to CryptoCompare, “Stratis (STRAX) is the native cryptocurrency token of the Stratis platform, a blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS) provider that enables organizations to develop, test, and deploy blockchain-based applications using the .NET framework. STRAX is used to compensate participants who support the network by staking, pay for transaction fees, and run smart contracts on the platform. The Stratis platform and its STRAX token were founded by Chris Trew, an entrepreneur with a background in enterprise IT and cloud computing.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stratis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stratis should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Stratis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

