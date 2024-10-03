Asahi Kasei (OTCMKTS:AHKSY) Sets New 12-Month High – Here’s What Happened

Asahi Kasei Co. (OTCMKTS:AHKSY – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $15.80 and last traded at $14.77, with a volume of 15854 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.01.

Asahi Kasei Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.10 and its 200 day moving average is $13.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.10 billion, a PE ratio of 32.47 and a beta of 0.65.

Asahi Kasei (OTCMKTS:AHKSY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter. Asahi Kasei had a net margin of 2.36% and a return on equity of 7.00%. The firm had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter.

Asahi Kasei Company Profile

Asahi Kasei Corporation manufactures and sells chemicals. It offers caustic soda, chemical fertilizers, nitric acid, ammonia, acrylonitrile, methyl methacrylate, styrene, adipic acid, hexamethylene diamine, AH salt, propionitrile, sodium cyanide, acetonitrile, methacrylonitrile, cyclohexyl methacrylate, polyethylenes, polyethylenes powder, PMMA resin, polystyrene, polybutadiene rubbers, styrene/butadiene rubbers, clear styrenic copolymer, styrenic thermoplastic elastomer, hydrogenated styrenic elastomers, membranes and systems, functional materials, foams, purging compound, polyisocyanates, polycarbonatediol, aluminum paste, latex, photopolymers and platemaking systems, films, cyclohexanol, cyclohexane, and cyclohexene.

