Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFA) Reaches New 12-Month High – Time to Buy?

Shares of Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFA – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $103.00 and last traded at $102.50, with a volume of 13125 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $99.43.

Bel Fuse Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 18.27 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $89.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 4.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.59. Bel Fuse had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 21.62%. The business had revenue of $133.21 million during the quarter.

Bel Fuse Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bel Fuse

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 15th. Bel Fuse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.26%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BELFA. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in Bel Fuse by 8.8% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 13,123 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $929,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Bel Fuse by 2,346.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,957 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 1,877 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Bel Fuse in the 2nd quarter valued at about $444,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.01% of the company’s stock.

About Bel Fuse

Bel Fuse Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells products that power, protect, and connect electronic circuits. The company's products are used in the networking, telecommunications, computing, general industrial, high-speed data transmission, military, commercial aerospace, transportation, and e-Mobility industries.

