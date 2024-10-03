iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Sold by Dentgroup LLC

Dentgroup LLC decreased its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,699 shares of the company’s stock after selling 84 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up 3.3% of Dentgroup LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Dentgroup LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $4,441,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Davis Capital Management increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 6.9% in the third quarter. Davis Capital Management now owns 894 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 63,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,889,000 after buying an additional 2,122 shares during the period. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 157.1% in the 3rd quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. Alternative Investment Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $64,397,000. Finally, Summit Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 32.3% during the second quarter. Summit Wealth Partners LLC now owns 16,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,895,000 after acquiring an additional 3,973 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV opened at $571.60 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $556.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $540.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $493.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $411.02 and a 1-year high of $577.47.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.