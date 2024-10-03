iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Sold by Dentgroup LLC

Dentgroup LLC decreased its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,699 shares of the company’s stock after selling 84 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up 3.3% of Dentgroup LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Dentgroup LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $4,441,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Davis Capital Management increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 6.9% in the third quarter. Davis Capital Management now owns 894 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 63,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,889,000 after buying an additional 2,122 shares during the period. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 157.1% in the 3rd quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. Alternative Investment Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $64,397,000. Finally, Summit Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 32.3% during the second quarter. Summit Wealth Partners LLC now owns 16,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,895,000 after acquiring an additional 3,973 shares in the last quarter.
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.0 %
Shares of NYSEARCA IVV opened at $571.60 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $556.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $540.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $493.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $411.02 and a 1-year high of $577.47.
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.
