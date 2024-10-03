iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF (BATS:PICK) Reaches New 52-Week High – What’s Next?

iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF (BATS:PICK – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $43.65 and last traded at $43.48, with a volume of 243617 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $43.21.
The stock has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.40 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $38.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.20.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF by 814.4% during the first quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 500,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,856,000 after purchasing an additional 445,441 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Advocates LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF by 13.3% during the second quarter. Strategic Advocates LLC now owns 33,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,379,000 after purchasing an additional 3,951 shares in the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF by 11.9% during the second quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 32,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,308,000 after purchasing an additional 3,413 shares in the last quarter. Leuthold Group LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF by 4.0% during the first quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 14,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, City State Bank purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF during the second quarter valued at $33,000.
The iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF (PICK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in materials equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of global metals mining, extraction or production firms, excluding gold and silver mining firms. PICK was launched on Jan 31, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.
