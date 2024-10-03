Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG) Trading 5.7% Higher – Still a Buy?

Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG – Get Free Report) shares traded up 5.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $36.43 and last traded at $36.38. 666,995 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 14% from the average session volume of 778,536 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.42.

Separately, DNB Markets upgraded Dorian LPG from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $36.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.24. The company has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 4.58, a current ratio of 4.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The shipping company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $114.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.70 million. Dorian LPG had a return on equity of 30.64% and a net margin of 54.48%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Dorian LPG Ltd. will post 4.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 8th were issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 8th. Dorian LPG’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.16%.

In other Dorian LPG news, COO Alexander C. Hadjipateras sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.12, for a total value of $90,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 82,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,991,566.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LPG. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Dorian LPG by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 375,115 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $16,456,000 after buying an additional 5,536 shares during the period. Oracle Alpha Inc. bought a new stake in Dorian LPG during the fourth quarter worth about $406,000. Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in Dorian LPG by 41.5% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 16,733 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $734,000 after acquiring an additional 4,909 shares in the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Dorian LPG during the fourth quarter worth about $136,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Dorian LPG by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,821 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. 62.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dorian LPG Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) through its LPG tankers worldwide. It owns and operates twenty-five very large gas carriers (VLGCs). The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

