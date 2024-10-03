iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) is Doliver Advisors LP’s 4th Largest Position

Doliver Advisors LP decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,754 shares of the company’s stock after selling 83 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 2.7% of Doliver Advisors LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Doliver Advisors LP’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $9,664,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. TD Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,720,000. Capital International Investors acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,534,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,165,945,000 after purchasing an additional 450,513 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 8,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,237,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,734,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,112,762,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118,746 shares during the period.
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.0 %
NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $571.60 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $493.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $556.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $540.46. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $411.02 and a 12-month high of $577.47.
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than iShares Core S&P 500 ETF
- Overbought Stocks Explained: Should You Trade Them?
- Dine Brands’ Transformation Plan: A Recipe for Recovery?
- Best Aerospace Stocks Investing
- S&P 500 Hitting Resistance: These 3 Stocks Offer the Best Upside
- Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price
- Nike’s Post-Earnings Drop Presents a Buying Opportunity
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.