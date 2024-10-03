PIMCO High Income Fund (NYSE:PHK) Sets New 52-Week High After Dividend Announcement

PIMCO High Income Fund (NYSE:PHK – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday following a dividend announcement from the company. The stock traded as high as $5.04 and last traded at $5.04, with a volume of 720818 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.00.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 11th will be issued a $0.048 dividend. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.29%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 11th.

Get PIMCO High Income Fund alerts:

PIMCO High Income Fund Stock Up 0.5 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.87 and a 200-day moving average of $4.84.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PIMCO High Income Fund

PIMCO High Income Fund Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PHK. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in PIMCO High Income Fund during the first quarter worth about $50,000. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of PIMCO High Income Fund during the second quarter worth about $53,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of PIMCO High Income Fund by 21.6% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 14,051 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PIMCO High Income Fund during the first quarter worth about $79,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of PIMCO High Income Fund by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 11.75% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

PIMCO High Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in the public fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in U.S. dollar denominated high-yield corporate debt obligations.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO High Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO High Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.