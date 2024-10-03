PIMCO High Income Fund (NYSE:PHK) Sets New 52-Week High After Dividend Announcement

PIMCO High Income Fund (NYSE:PHK – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday following a dividend announcement from the company. The stock traded as high as $5.04 and last traded at $5.04, with a volume of 720818 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.00.
The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 11th will be issued a $0.048 dividend. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.29%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 11th.
PIMCO High Income Fund Stock Up 0.5 %
The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.87 and a 200-day moving average of $4.84.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On PIMCO High Income Fund
PIMCO High Income Fund Company Profile
PIMCO High Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in the public fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in U.S. dollar denominated high-yield corporate debt obligations.
