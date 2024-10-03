PIMCO High Income Fund (NYSE:PHK) Sets New 52-Week High After Dividend Announcement

Posted by on Oct 3rd, 2024

PIMCO High Income Fund (NYSE:PHKGet Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday following a dividend announcement from the company. The stock traded as high as $5.04 and last traded at $5.04, with a volume of 720818 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.00.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 11th will be issued a $0.048 dividend. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.29%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 11th.

PIMCO High Income Fund Stock Up 0.5 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.87 and a 200-day moving average of $4.84.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PIMCO High Income Fund

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PHK. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in PIMCO High Income Fund during the first quarter worth about $50,000. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of PIMCO High Income Fund during the second quarter worth about $53,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of PIMCO High Income Fund by 21.6% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 14,051 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PIMCO High Income Fund during the first quarter worth about $79,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of PIMCO High Income Fund by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 11.75% of the company’s stock.

PIMCO High Income Fund Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

PIMCO High Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in the public fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in U.S. dollar denominated high-yield corporate debt obligations.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO High Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO High Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.