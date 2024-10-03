China Minsheng Banking (OTCMKTS:CMAKY) Sets New 1-Year High – Here’s What Happened

Shares of China Minsheng Banking Corp., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CMAKY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $4.16 and last traded at $4.12, with a volume of 1169 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $3.90.

China Minsheng Banking Stock Down 1.3 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $18.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.53.

China Minsheng Banking (OTCMKTS:CMAKY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter. China Minsheng Banking had a return on equity of 5.47% and a net margin of 11.74%. The business had revenue of $5.03 billion during the quarter.

About China Minsheng Banking

China Minsheng Banking Corp., Ltd. provides banking products and services for individuals, small and micro-enterprises, corporate customers, government agencies, and financial institutions in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Corporate Banking, Retail Banking, and Others segments.

