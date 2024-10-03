Innergex Renewable Energy (OTCMKTS:INGXF) Hits New 1-Year High – Here’s Why

Posted by on Oct 3rd, 2024

Shares of Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:INGXFGet Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $7.90 and last traded at $7.90, with a volume of 332 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.67.

Innergex Renewable Energy Trading Down 2.2 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.26 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.02 and a 200-day moving average of $6.81.

Innergex Renewable Energy (OTCMKTS:INGXFGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $175.05 million during the quarter. Innergex Renewable Energy had a negative net margin of 13.13% and a negative return on equity of 2.08%.

Innergex Renewable Energy Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a $0.0655 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. Innergex Renewable Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -54.17%.

About Innergex Renewable Energy

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc operates as an independent renewable power producer in Canada, the United States, France, and Chile. It acquires, owns, develops, and operates renewable power-generating and energy storage facilities primarily in hydroelectric, wind, and solar power sectors. The company operates through three segments: Hydroelectric Power Generation, Wind Power Generation, and Solar Power Generation.

