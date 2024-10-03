Innergex Renewable Energy (OTCMKTS:INGXF) Hits New 1-Year High – Here’s Why

Shares of Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:INGXF – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $7.90 and last traded at $7.90, with a volume of 332 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.67.
Innergex Renewable Energy Trading Down 2.2 %
The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.26 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.02 and a 200-day moving average of $6.81.
Innergex Renewable Energy (OTCMKTS:INGXF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $175.05 million during the quarter. Innergex Renewable Energy had a negative net margin of 13.13% and a negative return on equity of 2.08%.
Innergex Renewable Energy Cuts Dividend
About Innergex Renewable Energy
Innergex Renewable Energy Inc operates as an independent renewable power producer in Canada, the United States, France, and Chile. It acquires, owns, develops, and operates renewable power-generating and energy storage facilities primarily in hydroelectric, wind, and solar power sectors. The company operates through three segments: Hydroelectric Power Generation, Wind Power Generation, and Solar Power Generation.
