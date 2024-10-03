Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY) Stock Price Down 7.2% – Time to Sell?

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY – Get Free Report) shares were down 7.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $10.40 and last traded at $10.40. Approximately 284,710 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 54% from the average daily volume of 616,922 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.21.

Several analysts have commented on SNCY shares. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Sun Country Airlines in a report on Thursday, June 20th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Sun Country Airlines from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Sun Country Airlines from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 16th.

The company has a market cap of $524.01 million, a P/E ratio of 8.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.91.

Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $254.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $255.59 million. Sun Country Airlines had a net margin of 4.75% and a return on equity of 10.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Grant Whitney sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.06, for a total transaction of $60,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 25,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $302,320.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Sun Country Airlines news, VP John Gyurci sold 3,000 shares of Sun Country Airlines stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.30, for a total value of $33,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 14,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $162,799.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Grant Whitney sold 5,000 shares of Sun Country Airlines stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.06, for a total transaction of $60,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $302,320.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,788 shares of company stock valued at $146,152 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LSV Asset Management grew its position in shares of Sun Country Airlines by 32.2% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 252,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,810,000 after acquiring an additional 61,558 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its position in shares of Sun Country Airlines by 199.6% during the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 99,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,495,000 after acquiring an additional 65,991 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sun Country Airlines during the 1st quarter valued at $1,208,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Sun Country Airlines during the 1st quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Algert Global LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sun Country Airlines by 207.3% during the 2nd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 360,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,525,000 after buying an additional 243,028 shares in the last quarter.

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc, an air carrier company, operates scheduled passenger, air cargo, charter air transportation, and related services in the United States, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Passenger and Cargo. The company also provides crew, maintenance, and insurance services through ad hoc, repeat, short-term, and long-term service contracts; and loyalty program rewards.

