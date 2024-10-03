Nuveen Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NMI) to Issue $0.04 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NMI – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be given a dividend of 0.038 per share on Friday, November 1st. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 15th.

Nuveen Municipal Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 2.6% per year over the last three years.

Nuveen Municipal Income Fund Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of Nuveen Municipal Income Fund stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $10.03. 23,128 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,335. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.70. Nuveen Municipal Income Fund has a 52 week low of $8.30 and a 52 week high of $10.30.

About Nuveen Municipal Income Fund

Nuveen Municipal Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal obligations issued by state and local government authorities.

