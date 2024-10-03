Venom Trading Down 13.1% Over Last Week (VENOM)

Venom (VENOM) traded down 3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on October 3rd. One Venom coin can now be purchased for $0.0895 or 0.00000147 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Venom has traded down 13.1% against the U.S. dollar. Venom has a market cap of $164.40 million and approximately $1.59 million worth of Venom was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Venom Coin Profile

Venom’s genesis date was March 18th, 2024. Venom’s total supply is 7,239,965,904 coins and its circulating supply is 1,836,000,000 coins. Venom’s official message board is medium.com/@venom.foundation. Venom’s official website is venom.foundation. Venom’s official Twitter account is @venomfoundation.

Buying and Selling Venom

According to CryptoCompare, “Venom (VENOM) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024. Venom has a current supply of 7,239,808,010.62 with 988,919,270 in circulation. The last known price of Venom is 0.09176465 USD and is down -3.81 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 25 active market(s) with $1,506,928.51 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://venom.foundation.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Venom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Venom should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Venom using one of the exchanges listed above.

