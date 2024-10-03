ICON Trading 17.4% Lower This Week (ICX)

ICON (ICX) traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on October 3rd. In the last week, ICON has traded 17.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. ICON has a market cap of $131.79 million and approximately $2.61 million worth of ICON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ICON coin can currently be purchased for about $0.13 or 0.00000212 BTC on popular exchanges.

About ICON

ICON (CRYPTO:ICX) is a LFT coin that uses the Loopchain hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 19th, 2017. ICON’s total supply is 1,036,284,700 coins and its circulating supply is 1,021,553,762 coins. The official website for ICON is icon.community. ICON’s official Twitter account is @helloiconworld and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ICON is https://reddit.com/r/helloicon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ICON’s official message board is forum.icon.community.

According to CryptoCompare, “ICON (ICX) is a cryptocurrency . ICON has a current supply of 1,036,142,302.3509057 with 1,021,546,147.3484597 in circulation. The last known price of ICON is 0.13367931 USD and is down -3.76 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 137 active market(s) with $2,728,651.42 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://icon.community.”

ICON Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ICON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ICON should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase , Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ICON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

