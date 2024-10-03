IOTA (MIOTA) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $11.58 Million

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on October 3rd. IOTA has a market capitalization of $408.69 million and $11.58 million worth of IOTA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, IOTA has traded 19.4% lower against the dollar. One IOTA coin can currently be bought for about $0.12 or 0.00000194 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000662 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001650 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000746 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000008 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000015 BTC.

IOTA Coin Profile

MIOTA uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 25th, 2015. IOTA’s total supply is 3,459,157,943 coins. IOTA’s official website is www.iota.org. IOTA’s official Twitter account is @iota and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for IOTA is https://reddit.com/r/iota and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for IOTA is forum.iota.org.

IOTA Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “IOTA is a distributed ledger technology that uses a structure called the Tangle to maintain a tally of token ownership between multiple nodes. This structure allows for newer transactions to verify older ones, bypassing the bottleneck caused by blockchains. The IOTA protocol is in research and has two public networks: the IOTA mainnet, which manages tokens, and Shimmer, which tests protocol updates. The IOTA was founded in 2015 by four co-founders, including David Sønstebø and Dominik Schiener, who currently serve as co-chairmen of the board of directors. One of the co-founders, Sergey Ivancheglo, resigned in 2019 but continues to provide advice as an unofficial advisor.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IOTA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IOTA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase IOTA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

