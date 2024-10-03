EOS Price Down 13.5% This Week (EOS)

EOS (EOS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on October 3rd. One EOS coin can currently be purchased for about $0.47 or 0.00000767 BTC on major exchanges. EOS has a total market cap of $978.73 million and approximately $69.69 million worth of EOS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, EOS has traded 13.5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000259 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001051 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000591 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000585 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001259 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001084 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000627 BTC.

About EOS

EOS is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 26th, 2017. EOS’s total supply is 2,100,000,000 coins. EOS’s official Twitter account is @eosnetworkfdn and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for EOS is https://reddit.com/r/eos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. EOS’s official website is eosnetwork.com. The official message board for EOS is eosnetwork.com/blog.

Buying and Selling EOS

According to CryptoCompare, “EOS is a decentralized platform for developing and executing decentralized applications. The platform is designed to solve scalability and usability issues that exist in many blockchain-based systems. EOS features a delegated proof-of-stake consensus algorithm that allows token holders to vote for block producers. The EOS token is the native cryptocurrency of the EOSIO blockchain platform, and it is used to power the EOSIO software and pay for transaction fees and resources on the network. EOS was created by Dan Larimer, the founder of other blockchain-based platforms such as Bitshares and Steem, and developed by Block.one, a company based in the Cayman Islands.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EOS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EOS should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EOS using one of the exchanges listed above.

