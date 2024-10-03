Lollybomb Meme Coin Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $10.86 Million (BOMB)

Lollybomb Meme Coin (BOMB) traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 3rd. One Lollybomb Meme Coin token can now be bought for about $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. Lollybomb Meme Coin has a total market cap of $10.86 million and approximately $1,573.85 worth of Lollybomb Meme Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Lollybomb Meme Coin has traded 5.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0358 or 0.00000059 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0480 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Lollybomb Meme Coin Token Profile

Lollybomb Meme Coin’s genesis date was May 28th, 2024. Lollybomb Meme Coin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. Lollybomb Meme Coin’s official website is lollybomb.meme. Lollybomb Meme Coin’s official Twitter account is @lollybombmeme.

Buying and Selling Lollybomb Meme Coin

According to CryptoCompare, “Lollybomb Meme Coin (BOMB) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Ethereum platform. Lollybomb Meme Coin has a current supply of 10,000,000,000. The last known price of Lollybomb Meme Coin is 0.00106986 USD and is up 8.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 7 active market(s) with $3,607.15 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://lollybomb.meme/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lollybomb Meme Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lollybomb Meme Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lollybomb Meme Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

