Verge Market Capitalization Achieves $58.56 Million (XVG)

Verge (XVG) traded down 0.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on October 3rd. One Verge coin can currently be bought for $0.0035 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Verge has traded down 16.4% against the US dollar. Verge has a market cap of $58.56 million and approximately $2.08 million worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60,754.51 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $320.28 or 0.00527222 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.89 or 0.00009690 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $63.46 or 0.00104455 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.51 or 0.00030478 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $144.20 or 0.00237369 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.96 or 0.00029559 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.21 or 0.00072767 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Verge Coin Profile

Verge (CRYPTO:XVG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 26th, 2017. Verge’s total supply is 16,521,951,236 coins. Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Verge is vergecurrency.com. The Reddit community for Verge is https://reddit.com/r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Verge Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Verge (XVG) is a decentralized digital currency that prioritizes privacy and confidentiality through technologies like Tor and I2P. The Verge platform is a blockchain-based decentralized system that supports the XVG cryptocurrency and emphasizes user privacy. Verge is primarily used for peer-to-peer transactions where privacy is paramount, facilitating quick transactions with minimal fees. It was founded in 2014 by Justin Valo, also known as “Justin Vendetta” or “Sunerok”, a developer with over 20 years of experience in network security and nearly a decade in blockchain technology. The coin was originally named DogeCoinDark but was rebranded to Verge Currency in 2016.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Verge should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Verge using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

